Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man jailed twice for sexual assault arrested again for same offense

4 Comments
YAMANASHI

Police in Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture, said Thursday they have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of sexual assault. The suspect, Toshihito Yoneyama, a company employee residing in Minami-Alps, had previously been convicted twice for similar offenses and was released from jail in February. 

According to police, Yoneyama is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s as she slept in her one-room apartment between 4:30 and 5:20 a.m. on Aug 28, Sankei Shimbun reported. 

Kofu police said Yoneyama was first arrested when he was 24 years old in 1997 for multiple robberies and rape. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison. When he was 35, Yoneyama was apprehended again for a parole violation and was convicted of rape and burglar. He was incarcerated for another 10 years.

After completing his sentence, Yoneyama was hired by a company in the Minami-Alps. The company that employed him is actively involved in a national employment project that offers jobs to ex-cons.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

Clearly he prefers life on the inside. He wants no part of freedom. He enjoys the food and solitude. I would be happy if the justice system simply gave a loser like him life in prison.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Three strikes! Life in prison!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Why did he only get 10 years for his second conviction? I sure hope he gets life this time!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

repeat offenders like this are better locked up

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Learn

Useful Japanese Halloween Vocabulary

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Hiking

Nikko

GaijinPot Travel

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Nightmare on Dotonbori: Top Halloween Spots in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Inspiring Women

6 Modern Women Redefining What It Means to be Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

The Women of Tokyo International Film Festival 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Kameido Tenjin Shrine

GaijinPot Travel