Man jailed twice for sexual assault arrested again for same offense

Police in Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture, said Thursday they have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of sexual assault. The suspect, Toshihito Yoneyama, a company employee residing in Minami-Alps, had previously been convicted twice for similar offenses and was released from jail in February.

According to police, Yoneyama is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s as she slept in her one-room apartment between 4:30 and 5:20 a.m. on Aug 28, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Kofu police said Yoneyama was first arrested when he was 24 years old in 1997 for multiple robberies and rape. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison. When he was 35, Yoneyama was apprehended again for a parole violation and was convicted of rape and burglar. He was incarcerated for another 10 years.

After completing his sentence, Yoneyama was hired by a company in the Minami-Alps. The company that employed him is actively involved in a national employment project that offers jobs to ex-cons.

