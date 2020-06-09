Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
crime

Man jumps onto street as Abe’s motorcade leaves his official residence

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police arrested a man on Monday after he jumped over the guardrails onto the street where the motorcade of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was about to pass.

The man, who is in his 60s, was detained by nearby officers in front of the prime minister’s official residence in Chiyoda Ward at around 12:50 p.m., Fuji TV reported. At the time, Abe was heading to the Diet building to attend a plenary session in the House of Representatives. The incident did not affect his schedule. 

According to police, the man did not come into contact with the motorcade. After tumbling to the ground, he hit his head and was taken to hospital. Police said he told them he wanted to protest against Abe.  

Police said the same man was detained once before, on the night of Feb 3, when he chased Abe’s car along a street in Tsukiji.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Persistent little blighter if nothing else.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Can Fukui’s Obama City Draw Visitors with Rural Tourism Alone?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

7 Ethical Animal Experiences Around Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Photos from Black Lives Matter March in Osaka with Over 1,000 Protesters

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Hyogo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tweet of the Week #84: Tokyo Metropolitan Police Spend Three Days Catching a Wild Deer

GaijinPot Blog