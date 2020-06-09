Man jumps onto street as Abe’s motorcade leaves his official residence

Police arrested a man on Monday after he jumped over the guardrails onto the street where the motorcade of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was about to pass.

The man, who is in his 60s, was detained by nearby officers in front of the prime minister’s official residence in Chiyoda Ward at around 12:50 p.m., Fuji TV reported. At the time, Abe was heading to the Diet building to attend a plenary session in the House of Representatives. The incident did not affect his schedule.

According to police, the man did not come into contact with the motorcade. After tumbling to the ground, he hit his head and was taken to hospital. Police said he told them he wanted to protest against Abe.

Police said the same man was detained once before, on the night of Feb 3, when he chased Abe’s car along a street in Tsukiji.

