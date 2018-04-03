Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man jumps onto train tracks after being accused of filming up woman’s skirt

2 Comments
TOKYO

Police are looking for a man who jumped onto the train tracks at JR Ikebukuro Station after he was allegedly using his smartphone to film up a woman’s skirt.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday on platform stairs on the Saikyo Line, Fuji TV reported. Police said the woman, who is in her 20s, was ascending the stairs when she got into an argument with the man behind her, whom she accused of pointing his smartphone up her skirt.

The man is seen on station surveillance camera footage jumping onto the tracks, running for a bit and then climbing over a fence at the side of the tracks.

A station employee called police. Train services were delayed for about five minutes.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
That’s shocking to jump on a train track

Pity a train wasnt around.

