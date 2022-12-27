Man jumps to death after telling police he killed his wife

A 31-year-old man apparently jumped to his death from an apartment building after calling police and telling them that he had killed his wife, in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima Prefecture, on Monday.

According to police, the man called 110 at around 1 a.m. Monday and said he had killed his wife, giving the address of the apartment, Kyodo News reported. Police went to the apartment and found the body of Ako Kumagaya, 30, in her bedroom. Police said Tuesday an autopsy showed she had been strangled to death.

About an hour later, the body of Kumagaya’s husband was found on the premises of a nearby apartment building. Police believe he jumped from the building.

© Japan Today