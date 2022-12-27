Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man jumps to death after telling police he killed his wife

3 Comments
FUKUSHIMA

A 31-year-old man apparently jumped to his death from an apartment building after calling police and telling them that he had killed his wife, in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima Prefecture, on Monday.

According to police, the man called 110 at around 1 a.m. Monday and said he had killed his wife, giving the address of the apartment, Kyodo News reported. Police went to the apartment and found the body of Ako Kumagaya, 30, in her bedroom. Police said Tuesday an autopsy showed she had been strangled to death.

About an hour later, the body of Kumagaya’s husband was found on the premises of a nearby apartment building. Police believe he jumped from the building.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Problem solved! That is one less criminal the people of Fukushima has to provide support for through their taxes. My condolences to Ako Kumagaya's family for their loss.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

When you thought things could not get worse. WTF?!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"So you think it's the easy way out

Think you're gonna slash your wrists

This time

Baby when you do it all you do is

Get on my tits

Don't do that try try try baby

Don't do that, you got a good thing going now

Don't do it don't do it

Don't

Don't try suicide

Nobody's worth it

Don't try suicide

Nobody cares

Don't try suicide

You're just gonna hate it

Don't try suicide

Nobody gives a damn"

'Don't Try Suicide' - Queen

0 ( +0 / -0 )

