Man kept body of father at home because he didn’t want to be separated from him

Police in Tokyo’s Nakano Ward have arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the body of his 89-year-old father at their home.

According to police, Koichi Yoshimura, who has no fixed occupation, was arrested on Aug 26 after his father’s decomposing body was found in the Japanese-style room of their house, Fuji TV reported. A neighbor had contacted a nearby police box to complain of an offensive odor coming from the suspect’s home around noon on August 26.

Yoshimura told police his father died at the beginning of August after choking while drinking. He was quoted as saying he had been living with his father for 10 years and that “If I notified the authorities, he would be cremated and I didn’t want to be separated from him.”

Police said Yoshimura told them he sometimes slept together with his father’s corpse and went about his daily life despite the decomposing body in the home.

