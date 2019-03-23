Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man kept mother’s body in bathroom since her death last August

OSAKA

Police in Izumi, Osaka Prefecture, on Saturday arrested a 52-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of abandoning the body of his mother.

According to police, the man told them his 76-year-old mother died last August, Sankei Shimbun reported. He was quoted by police as saying one day he called out to her while she was in bed and she was not responsive. When he realized she was dead, he said he didn’t know what to do, so he placed her body in the bathroom.

Police said the man lived alone with his mother. However, his aunt (his mother's younger sister) contacted police on March 21 and said she had not been able to contact her sister for some time. Police visited the home on Friday and found the body.

