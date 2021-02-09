Man killed after being struck by a whisky bottle, then strangled

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he hit a male acquaintance with a whisky bottle, and then strangled him.

According to police, Tomoyuki Hoshi, whose occupation is unknown, assaulted the victim, who was in his 30s, at his (Hoshi's) apartment in Nakano Ward, at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Sankei Shimbun reported. Hoshi hit the man’s head with a whisky bottle and strangled him with both hands, police said.

Hoshi then called 119. His acquaintance was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Hoshi has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “We got into an argument, and I lost my temper.”

© Japan Today