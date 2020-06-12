Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man killed after car crashes into his house; driver arrested

GUNMA

A 68-year-old man who was asleep in bed was killed after a car crashed into his house in Ota, Gunma Prefecture, on Friday night.

Police said the driver of the car, Kazuki Kido, 23, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death, Fuji TV reported. They are also questioning a man who was a passenger in Kido’s car.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:50 p.m. It was raining at the time.

The wooden house, occupied by Tatsuaki Mita and his 35-year-old son, is situated between the two roads of a Y junction. The car slammed into the house, injuring Mita. He was taken to hospital where he died at around 6 a.m. Saturday. His son, who was sleeping in another room, was not injured, police said.

© Japan Today

Talk about bad luck.

