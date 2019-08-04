Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man killed in hit-and-run in Aichi Pref

AICHI

A 48-year-old man was killed in an apparent hit-and-run incident in Ichinomiya, Aichi Prefecture, on Sunday morning.

According to police, a passerby called 110 at around 2 a.m. and reported that a man was lying on a road. The man was taken to hospital where he died shortly after arrival due to severe head and chest injuries. He was identified as  Wataru Uetake, a company employee who lived in Kani, Gifu Prefecture.

Police said Uetake's body appeared to have been dragged along the road by a vehicle.  The body was found near an intersection on prefectural route No. 190 and there was no crossing nearby.

