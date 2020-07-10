Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man killed in hit-and-run in Chiba Prefecture

CHIBA

A man in his 60s was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Sammu, Chiba Prefecture, on Thursday night.

According to police, a woman driving along called 119 at around 8 p.m. and said that a man was lying on the side of a road, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police rushed to the scene and found the man, bleeding from a head injury. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police said black fragments of a car were near the body, indicating he has been struck by a vehicle. Police said it was raining at the time of the incident.

