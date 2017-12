Police in Osaka have arrested an unemployed 23-year-0ld man on suspicion of killing his father and injuring his mother with a knife at their home on Sunday.

According to police, Kosuke Hara stabbed his father Shinsuke, 55, in the face with a kitchen knife at around 8:30 a.m. at their home in Hirano Ward, Fuji TV reported. He also stabbed his mother Utako, 54, in the chest.

Police said a woman called 119 at around 8:35 a.m. saying her grandson had attacked his parents.

Police rushed to the scene and found Hara and his wife unconscious from their stab wounds. Hara was pronounced dead at hospital, while his wife is in a serious but stable condition. The suspect's grandmother was unharmed.

The suspect fled on a bicycle before police arrived but was taken into custody about 30 minutes later 500 meters away from his residence. When questioned by police, he was quoted as saying, “I have nothing to say right now.”

