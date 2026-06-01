Man kills his mother’s visiting caregiver, calls police, then kills himself

A man in his 60s living in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, called 110 on Monday and said he had killed his 90-year-old mother’s visiting caregiver and then said he was going to kill himself.

Police said the caregiver, Kiyoko Suzuki, 63, was scheduled to visit the man’s mother at 3 p.m., Kyodo News reported. Shortly after 3 p.m., the man called police and said, "I stabbed a female caregiver with a knife. Now I'm going to stab myself.”

When police arrived at the house, they found Suzuki bleeding from a knife wound to her neck. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. The man, believed to be the resident who called police, was also found after having apparently cut his own throat. He was pronounced dead at hospital.

A bloodstained knife was found near the man.

The man’s elderly mother was not injured.

© Japan Today