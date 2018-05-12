Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man kills sick wife; then jumps to death from nearby building

TAKASAKI, Gunma

A 77-year-old man killed his 77-year-old wife and then committed suicide by jumping from a nearby apartment building in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, police said Sunday.

According to police, Minoru Imai killed his wife Kimie, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, sometime on Saturday morning at their home, Fuji TV reported. His body was found on the grounds of an apartment building about one kilometer away at around 10:15 a.m.

Kimie's body was found by the couple’s 55-year-old son at 11 a.m.

Police said the woman had been beaten about the head. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead due to internal bleeding.

Police said a note was left in the house, in which Minoru stated that he was worn out from looking after his wife.

Local media reported that Imai had contacted police in March, saying his wife had told him she wanted to die.

