crime

Man kills wife, then stabs himself in Aomori Pref

AOMORI

A man in his 50s was found collapsed on a street in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, on Friday night. The man, who had suffered a stab wound to his stomach, told a passerby that he had killed his wife.

According to police, the man was found lying on the sidewalk by the passerby at around 7 p.m., Fuji TV reported. The passerby called 110.

The man was taken to hospital while police went to his apartment about 200 meters away, where they found the body of his 64-year-old wife, Yoko Baba, lying on her back in the living room. Police said she had been fatally stabbed in the chest. A bloodied knife was near her body.

Police said the suspect is conscious and will wait until he recovers before questioning him about the death of his wife.

