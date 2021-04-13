Man robbed of ¥3 mil on Nagoya street

A 38-year-old man was assaulted by two men who sprayed a substance on his face and stole a bag containing 3 million yen in Nagoya on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:50 p.m. in Minato Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim, a company employee, told police that two men wearing face masks and caps came up behind him as he was walking along the street. One of the men sprayed something on his face and the other snatched his bag.

The victim called 110 on his cell phone. Police said he was taken to hospital and that he was not seriously injured by the substance sprayed on his face.

Police said the man works for a store that deals in antiques and used items. He said he received an email from a potential seller who had asked him to come and have a look at some items for sale, which is why he had so much cash in his bag.

