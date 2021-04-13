Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man robbed of ¥3 mil on Nagoya street

0 Comments
NAGOYA

A 38-year-old man was assaulted by two men who sprayed a substance on his face and stole a bag containing 3 million yen in Nagoya on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:50 p.m. in Minato Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim, a company employee, told police that two men wearing face masks and caps came up behind him as he was walking along the street. One of the men sprayed something on his face and the other snatched his bag.

The victim called 110 on his cell phone. Police said he was taken to hospital and that he was not seriously injured by the substance sprayed on his face.

Police said the man works for a store that deals in antiques and used items. He said he received an email from a potential seller who had asked him to come and have a look at some items for sale, which is why he had so much cash in his bag.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

6 Ways To Find Furniture for Your Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Who To Pick?’ and ‘A Girls’ Bar’?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Finding A Gym When You Have Tattoos In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #126: Top 2021 Cherry Blossom Tweets

GaijinPot Blog

Linemo, Ahamo, Povo or Rakuten Un-Limit: Which New Phone Plan is Right for You?

GaijinPot Blog

Retiring in Japan: What’s the Best Strategy?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

Miyazaki

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog