crime

Man mistakenly arrested after bar fight

2 Comments
TOKYO

A man was mistakenly arrested by police after a fight at a bar in Tokyo on Tuesday morning.

Police said the bar owner called 110 at around 1:30 a.m. and said there was a fight between two customers at his bar in Edogawa Ward, TV Asahi reported.

When police officers arrived, they learned that a customer in his 30s who had been assaulted outside the bar, was taken to hospital. They questioned the manager about the dispute and arrested a male customer in his 50s who was in the bar on suspicion of assault.

Later, when police interviewed another bar employee, they found that the person who committed the assault had different physical characteristics from the man who had been arrested. After checking with the victim when he was released from the hospital, police realized they had arrested the wrong man.

The arrested man was released after about two hours and an apology was issued.

A Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson commented, "We are very sorry and apologize to the man who was mistakenly arrested.”

Police said they are trying to identify the person who actually carried out the assault.

The arrested man was released after about two hours and an apology was issued.

Sorry, not enough. They should at least have the courtesy to pay his bar tab AND give him enough cash for another night out or two!

Oh and regarding the "official" apology, was it printed in the newspaper and was there a press conference broadcast on TV? Doubt it. More like a quick bow, if that, and hey you shouldnt have been there in the first place!

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Sorry, not enough. 

Agreed. Mistakenly arresting an innocent man and then thinking a half-hearted "sorry" will cut it? That's 2 hours of his life he will never get back. What’s next - arresting a guy for jaywalking because he looked suspiciously like someone who might think about crossing on a red?

Hey, keystone cops - how about doing your job properly for once instead of playing Guess Who? with people's freedom.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

