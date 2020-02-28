Man murdered by ex-colleague who was fired the day before

Police in Takatsuki City, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he stabbed a former co-worker to death.

Police said the suspect, Tamotsu Matsui, who is from Settsu City, Osaka Prefecture, was fired Wednesday from a shipping company where he and the victim, Yuki Wakisaka, 40, worked. Local media reported that Matsui was fired due to drinking problems.

Police said Matsui, who has admitted to the charge, stabbed Wakisaka, who was from Ibaraki City, Osaka Prefecture, several times in the chest at around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday on the premises of the shipping company. Matsui entered an office and dragged Wakisaka, who was alone at the time, outside before stabbing him with the knife he had brought with him.

He then fled in a car, but turned himself in at a police station in Mihara City, Hiroshima Prefecture, which is approximately 240 kilometers away from the crime scene, at around 5:10 p.m.

