Man arrested for allegedly firing air gun in road rage incident

Police arrested a 40-year-old unemployed man Saturday for allegedly firing an air gun at a car while chasing it in what appeared to be a road rage incident in central Japan six days earlier, investigators said.

Tatsuhiko Sato is suspected of shooting at the passenger car on the Tomei Expressway in Aichi Prefecture between 7 a.m. and 7:20 a.m. last Sunday, causing damage to the car, they said. He was arrested at around 12:10 a.m. Saturday after turning himself in at a police station in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture. Two friends were with him.

Police said the vehicle driven by Sato was a stolen minivan.

Approximately 80 minutes after the incident, police in neighboring Gifu Prefecture found a van stalled along the side of the Chuo Expressway after having run out of gas. When officers approached, Sato fled the scene on foot, leaving a female passenger behind in the van.

Police said an air gun and around 2,000 BB pellets were found in the minivan.

Sato was quoted by police as saying he got angry when the driver of the car he attacked braked suddenly in front of him.

© KYODO