Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for allegedly firing air gun in road rage incident

1 Comment
NAGOYA

Police arrested a 40-year-old unemployed man Saturday for allegedly firing an air gun at a car while chasing it in what appeared to be a road rage incident in central Japan six days earlier, investigators said.

Tatsuhiko Sato is suspected of shooting at the passenger car on the Tomei Expressway in Aichi Prefecture between 7 a.m. and 7:20 a.m. last Sunday, causing damage to the car, they said. He was arrested at around 12:10 a.m. Saturday after turning himself in at a police station in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture. Two friends were with him.

Police said the vehicle driven by Sato was a stolen minivan.

Approximately 80 minutes after the incident, police in neighboring Gifu Prefecture found a van stalled along the side of the Chuo Expressway after having run out of gas. When officers approached, Sato fled the scene on foot, leaving a female passenger behind in the van.

Police said an air gun and around 2,000 BB pellets were found in the minivan.

Sato was quoted by police as saying he got angry when the driver of the car he attacked braked suddenly in front of him.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Approximately 80 minutes after the incident, police in neighboring Gifu Prefecture found a van stalled along the side of the Chuo Expressway after having run out of gas. When officers approached, Sato fled the scene on foot, leaving a female passenger behind in the van.

So the police had him within their grasp and he still got away. Sounds all too familiar...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Cities

Morioka

GaijinPot Travel

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Kishiwada Danjiri Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 37, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Arashiyama Bamboo Grove

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Things You Should Know When Going Out In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sep 14-16

Savvy Tokyo