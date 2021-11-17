Man arrested for fatally punching 1-month-old daughter

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly punching his 1-month-old daughter in Kimotsuki, Kagoshima Prefecture, last year, police said.

Natsuki Nakashima, who was arrested on Wednesday, admitted to the charge, police said. He was quoted as saying, "I hit her because she would not stop crying. I was suffering from stress."

According to the police, Nakashima is suspected of punching his daughter Kokona in the head in his apartment during the night of Feb 26, 2020, resulting in cerebral bleeding. The girl was taken to a hospital but pronounced dead the following day.

The police said they will investigate whether the man had been committing child abuse on a regular basis.

After the incident, Nakashima called for an ambulance and reported that his daughter was not breathing. Hospital staff handling the case notified police of the possibility of child abuse.

The man lived with his wife and four children including Kokona. At the time of the incident, his wife and two of the children were out, the police said.

