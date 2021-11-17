A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly punching his 1-month-old daughter in Kimotsuki, Kagoshima Prefecture, last year, police said.
Natsuki Nakashima, who was arrested on Wednesday, admitted to the charge, police said. He was quoted as saying, "I hit her because she would not stop crying. I was suffering from stress."
According to the police, Nakashima is suspected of punching his daughter Kokona in the head in his apartment during the night of Feb 26, 2020, resulting in cerebral bleeding. The girl was taken to a hospital but pronounced dead the following day.
The police said they will investigate whether the man had been committing child abuse on a regular basis.
After the incident, Nakashima called for an ambulance and reported that his daughter was not breathing. Hospital staff handling the case notified police of the possibility of child abuse.
The man lived with his wife and four children including Kokona. At the time of the incident, his wife and two of the children were out, the police said.© KYODO
5 Comments
Login to comment
Good
Good grief.
Paul
23 and already has four children. Don't they ever stop? Like frigging rabbits and then suffer from stress???
Addfwyn
I get having a kid when you are young, maybe a mistake...but four?!? What, he had a kid at 18 and decided to triple-down? Yeah, I can see where the stress may come from. Too young to probably be having any kids, nevermind four.
All the stress in the world shouldn't cause this, but people need to stop having kids before they are very ready, and definitely don't try to "fix" things by just having even more.
Eastman
this is what i call unresponsible fatherhood by not adult yet or maybe mentally ill man.
very sad to read similar stories here every single day.
very sad...
Lindsay
Man arrested for fatally punching 1-month-old daughter
He is not a man!
Tom Doley
Far out. What's wrong with these stupid guys? It's a baby for goodness sake. They cry.
Jgov seriously need to address anger management and mental health issues in Japan. It's starting to get out of hand.