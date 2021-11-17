Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for fatally punching 1-month-old daughter

5 Comments
KAGOSHIMA

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly punching his 1-month-old daughter in Kimotsuki, Kagoshima Prefecture, last year, police said.

Natsuki Nakashima, who was arrested on Wednesday, admitted to the charge, police said. He was quoted as saying, "I hit her because she would not stop crying. I was suffering from stress."

According to the police, Nakashima is suspected of punching his daughter Kokona in the head in his apartment during the night of Feb 26, 2020, resulting in cerebral bleeding. The girl was taken to a hospital but pronounced dead the following day.

The police said they will investigate whether the man had been committing child abuse on a regular basis.

After the incident, Nakashima called for an ambulance and reported that his daughter was not breathing. Hospital staff handling the case notified police of the possibility of child abuse.

The man lived with his wife and four children including Kokona. At the time of the incident, his wife and two of the children were out, the police said.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

Good grief.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

23 and already has four children. Don't they ever stop? Like frigging rabbits and then suffer from stress???

4 ( +4 / -0 )

I get having a kid when you are young, maybe a mistake...but four?!? What, he had a kid at 18 and decided to triple-down? Yeah, I can see where the stress may come from. Too young to probably be having any kids, nevermind four.

All the stress in the world shouldn't cause this, but people need to stop having kids before they are very ready, and definitely don't try to "fix" things by just having even more.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

this is what i call unresponsible fatherhood by not adult yet or maybe mentally ill man.

very sad to read similar stories here every single day.

very sad...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Man arrested for fatally punching 1-month-old daughter

He is not a man!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I hit her because she would not stop crying. I was suffering from stress.

Far out. What's wrong with these stupid guys? It's a baby for goodness sake. They cry.

Jgov seriously need to address anger management and mental health issues in Japan. It's starting to get out of hand.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #157: Teen Asks Aquarium For Love Advice—Gets an Answer You’d Expect

GaijinPot Blog

Get a Jump Start on These 2022 Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Indulgent Food & Beauty Advent Calendars of 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

A Financial Review with Argentum Wealth

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Respite in The Countryside: The Hostels Making a Difference in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Obscure Japanese Music Genres You’ve Probably Never Heard

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

All you Need to Know About Pocky Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog