crime

Man arrested for kidnapping teenage girl, seeking ransom money

3 Comments
YOKOHAMA

A 64-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a teenage girl near Tokyo and demanding 20 million yen in ransom, police said Wednesday.

Isao Kimura is suspected of forcing a 16-year-old high school girl into his car in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Monday evening and taking her away, then calling the girl's home to ask for the ransom money. Kimura has confessed to the charges, police said.

The girl's mother alerted police after receiving the phone call, during which the girl said she had been kidnapped.

According to the police, Kimura and the girl were together at an accommodation in nearby Atsugi city when officers rescued her shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The girl had been walking home when Kimura abducted her, the police said, adding that the two were unacquainted with each other.

another loser, and there are plenty of them out there in Japan, 99% of them are mummies boys.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Glad she's okay, and I'm sure her parents are relieved. This could have turned out much worse.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Hopefully she will be able to get over the trauma she has suffered.

another loser, and there are plenty of them out there in Japan, 99% of them are mummies boys.

Are you referring to Japanese men in general? If so, any evidence, links or citations to back this statement up? Thanks in advance and apologies if I've misunderstood.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

These idiots who think that they could actually get away with something like this is beyond me.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

