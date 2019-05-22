Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for pointing laser at U.S. military plane in Tokyo suburb

4 Comments
TOKYO

Police said Wednesday they have arrested a man on suspicion of aiming a laser pointer at a U.S. military aircraft flying in the vicinity of Yokota Air Base in the suburbs of Tokyo.

Yoshinori Shigekawa, 60, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly forcing U.S. military personnel to suspend a training exercise after he directed green laser beams at an airborne C-130J transport plane around 6:30 p.m. on Feb 11, the police said.

Shigekawa, who lives in Akiruno near the base, targeted the aircraft from the parking area of a nearby commercial facility, they said.

He has admitted to the allegation and said he had used lasers against U.S. military and other aircraft for three years, according to the police. The U.S. military has suffered about 40 such cases around the base since March last year.

The police suspect Shigekawa of involvement in at least a dozen of these cases, based on their analysis of surveillance camera footage. They have found five laser pointers at Shigekawa's home.

Directing laser beams at the eyes can result in temporary blindness, the police said.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

He has admitted to the allegation and said he had used lasers against U.S. military and other aircraft for three years, according to the police.

He needs to go away for a lot longer than that.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

or the US army base needs to go away

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

or the US army base needs to go away

Sure, because a deranged guy causing an aircraft disaster by blinding the pilots with a laser is surely the American's fault as usual...

4 ( +4 / -0 )

So he can move onto commercial aircraft? Nope. Just him who needs to go away. Not only a risk to the US military aircraft but also to the surrounding areas and the people who live there. He's a threat and so is anyone who does it.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

nope, he is only threat to americans and target them because they disrupt his life... US army are the ones needing to go away

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

The guy is a complete imbecile. Lock him up.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Nope. If he caused a plane crash over a residential area then it isn't just Americans at risk. He needs to go away.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

