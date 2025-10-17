Man arrested over AI-generated porn images of actress

Police have arrested a man in Akita, a city in Japan's northeast, for allegedly sharing pornographic images online that were made to resemble an actress using generative artificial intelligence.

The charge against Hiroya Yokoi is related to three such images shared between January and June, but the 31-year-old is believed to have posted about 20,000 porn images appearing to depict around 260 different women, including idols, bringing in roughly 1.2 million yen from the scheme.

Paying customers were able to browse through the images, and for a premium they could request AI-generated images of specific female celebrities, according to the police.

Yokoi told investigators that he began the business to make some pocket money.

Meanwhile, Kyoto police arrested two people on Thursday for allegedly making porn videos from real women's images using generative AI and putting them online.

Aoi Kuroda, 28, and Shun Hasegawa, 29, both residents of Kazo, Saitama Prefecture, are alleged to have conspired in making nine such deepfake videos based on the images of three women, and posting them between June and July.

The images were of Hasegawa's acquaintances.

The police said Kuroda had used Discord, a social media app popular among gamers, to provide similar videos to others based on images they supplied. Users paid 300-500 yen for each image submitted, they said.

The police have found videos appearing to depict 59 women on a website linked to Kuroda, though he has not faced any charges related to them. Separately, he is also suspected of creating porn videos using images of eight other women and posting them online in May.

