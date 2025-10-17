Man arrested over AI-generated porn images of actress

Police have arrested a man in Akita, a city in Japan's northeast, for allegedly sharing pornographic images online that were made to resemble an actress using generative artificial intelligence.
The charge against Hiroya Yokoi is related to three such images shared between January and June, but the 31-year-old is believed to have posted about 20,000 porn images appearing to depict around 260 different women, including idols, bringing in roughly 1.2 million yen from the scheme.
Paying customers were able to browse through the images, and for a premium they could request AI-generated images of specific female celebrities, according to the police.
Yokoi told investigators that he began the business to make some pocket money.
Meanwhile, Kyoto police arrested two people on Thursday for allegedly making porn videos from real women's images using generative AI and putting them online.
Aoi Kuroda, 28, and Shun Hasegawa, 29, both residents of Kazo, Saitama Prefecture, are alleged to have conspired in making nine such deepfake videos based on the images of three women, and posting them between June and July.
The images were of Hasegawa's acquaintances.
The police said Kuroda had used Discord, a social media app popular among gamers, to provide similar videos to others based on images they supplied. Users paid 300-500 yen for each image submitted, they said.
The police have found videos appearing to depict 59 women on a website linked to Kuroda, though he has not faced any charges related to them. Separately, he is also suspected of creating porn videos using images of eight other women and posting them online in May.© KYODO
XX XY Sports
Yet another reason why porn should be banned, full stop.
falseflagsteve
We need a worldwide double whammy implemented. Ban AI and porn at the same time and make the world a better place.
virusrex
That would only stop the criminals from getting paid for the images and video, but they could still make them privately or (judging from the last part of the article) even share them as long as they didn't charge money for them.
virusrex
Any more impossible things you would like to propose at the same time? you may ban implementations of AI, and businesses profiting from pornography, but you could never ban the underlying concepts in the same way you could never ban music or cooking.
Firefly
How exactly do you propose we do that? Do you have a practical plan in mind, or is it more of an aspirational goal?
Enshu Oldboy
Can’t catch ‘em all, but it’s good they’re cracking down on this.
At least sends a message.