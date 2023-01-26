Man arrested over liquid-spattering on kimono on Coming-of-Age Day

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of damaging property after a number of people were spattered with what appeared to be ink on their kimonos as they attended a celebratory event for 20-year-olds earlier this month in southwestern Japan, according to police.

Yoshinori Hirai was arrested Tuesday for allegedly throwing liquid at a formal furisode kimono worn by a 20-year-old woman on Jan 8 at around 11:15 a.m. at a convenience store in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture. Hirai, a local resident, has denied the allegation, the police said.

As the police have received some 10 other complaints regarding liquid being thrown at furisode kimonos, they are investigating whether the same person was responsible.

The event was held at the Kitakyushu Media Dome for 20-year-olds ahead of Japan's Coming-of-Age Day, a national holiday on the second Monday of January, which fell on Jan 9 this year.

The age of adulthood in the country has been lowered to 18 from 20, but the traditional celebration was retained for 20-year-olds in the city.

It is not unusual for attendees of the events to prepare furisode kimono, often costing several hundred thousand yen if purchased, more than a year ahead of the celebration.

© KYODO