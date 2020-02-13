Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man on death row for killing 3 people dies of illness

1 Comment
TOKYO

A 70-year-old man who was on death row for killing one person 1997 and two others in 2000 died in prison in Tokyo on Wednesday. 

A spokesman for the Justice Ministry said Yoshiro Asa died of interstitial pneumonia, Fuji TV reported. His death leaves the number of inmates on death row in Japan at 110.

Asa, the head of a construction company, was convicted of killing one of his employees by beating him with a stick in 1997 and, along with accomplices, strangling two men in 2000. He was arrested after the remains of the three bodies were found at a campsite in Tsuru, Yamanashi Prefecture in 2003.

Asa was sentenced to death in 2006 but he filed an appeal which the Supreme Court denied in December 2011.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Personally speaking here, this is what the government hopes happens with ALL the death row inmates!

Either carry out the finalized sentences in a timely manner, or eliminate "death row" altogether and commute the remaining 110 sentences to life, without the possibility of parole!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Otaru Snow Light Path Festival

GaijinPot Travel

プレイボーイ and Other Japanese Words for Naughty Dating Behavior

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

Join The Strawberry Storm With These 8 Tokyo Afternoon Teas

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How to Find the Perfect-Fitting Bra in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheets: Buying Cold Medicine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Nightlife

Bar Gyu+

GaijinPot Travel