Man on death row for killing 3 people dies of illness

A 70-year-old man who was on death row for killing one person 1997 and two others in 2000 died in prison in Tokyo on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Justice Ministry said Yoshiro Asa died of interstitial pneumonia, Fuji TV reported. His death leaves the number of inmates on death row in Japan at 110.

Asa, the head of a construction company, was convicted of killing one of his employees by beating him with a stick in 1997 and, along with accomplices, strangling two men in 2000. He was arrested after the remains of the three bodies were found at a campsite in Tsuru, Yamanashi Prefecture in 2003.

Asa was sentenced to death in 2006 but he filed an appeal which the Supreme Court denied in December 2011.

