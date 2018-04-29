Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man on platform hit by train after argument with commuter

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police on Sunday arrested a 38-year-old Chinese man on suspicion of inflicting bodily harm on a 65-year-old man on the platform at JR Kichijoji Station. The victim’s head was struck by a train and he remains in a coma with a fractured skull, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, the suspect, who works as a chef, and the victim, a company president, got into an argument while on the train early Sunday. The victim complained to the man that he was talking too loudly to his Chinese friend. When the train arrived at Kichijoji Station at 12:35 a.m., the two men continued arguing on the platform.

Police said that the suspect grabbed the victim by the collar and shoved him backward and his head was hit by the train as it was departing.

Police said the suspect has denied pushing the victim toward the edge of the platform and quoted him as saying he can’t remember exactly what happened because he had been drinking.

1 Comment
He can't remember what happened because he had been drinking, though he clearly denies pushing the man toward the the edge of the platform.....can't have it both ways.

