crime

Man on train arrested for telling other passengers he has COVID

15 Comments
AICHI

Police in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after he boarded a train and said in a loud voice that he had the coronavirus.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 a.m. on Saturday on the JR Tokaido Line as the train was between Toyohashi and Okazaki stations, Fuji TV reported. Passengers complained to station staff at Okazaki Station where the man was detained until police arrived.

Police arrested Haruki Kitajima, a part-time worker, and quoted him as saying he told other passengers he had the coronavirus because he didn’t want anyone to sit near him. The train was stopped at Okazaki Station for about 10 minutes. Kitajima denied that he had forcibly obstructed business.

Kitajima was given a PCR test and tested positive for the virus, police said, though he told police he did not know for sure that he had contracted the virus before he boarded the train as he had shown no symptoms.

15 Comments
Oh, the irony..

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

In Japan, it is against the law to say you have covid.

That's messed up.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

desperate, lonely, insane.. nothing extraordinary there

7 ( +10 / -3 )

It's funny as through his selfish actions, he actually protected others.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

"he told other passengers he had the coronavirus because he didn’t want anyone to sit near him."

That's a good strategy. I'm gonna try it when the trains are packed in the morning.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Guaranteed way to get a seat on a crowded train….

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

It seems he was obstructing a business endangering the public during the pandemic. Which is one of the core protocols of the pandemic response. So the charge seems odd however odd he was behaving.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Wait a minute. He told people he had corona virus and actually did have the virus? So wasn't he was telling the truth and doing everyone a favor by warning them?

5 ( +5 / -0 )

As he didn’t know for sure that he had COVID, it would be harder to make a charge of endangering others stick. But he definitely was obstructing a business.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

So he said he has Covid and he actually does have Covid. How is that grounds for any arrest or charges?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

If that is the worst Japan has to deal with, they should consider themselves lucky. People regularly get mugged or beaten on trains in New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington DC.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Just not advisable. (Don’t try this at home, Kids!)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Maybe he wanted a seat?

All he has to do is the one of the following.

-wear a blond hair blue eyed big nose mask

-wear and afro black mask

-randomly speak chinese.

Any one of the above will do.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

quoted him as saying he told other passengers he had the coronavirus because he didn’t want anyone to sit near him.

If you say that on a Tokyo train, everyone raises their hands and says me too!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Really, @V.M. 5:23pm ?? - You may be a ‘glutton for punishment’. Also try remaining silent later, when arrested and questioned by police. You may also be testing Japan’s 23-day ‘quarantine’ rule for less-than-cooperative/repentant ‘guests’ of Japan’s ‘justice’ system:

@V.M. 5:23pm: “*That's a good strategy. **I'm gonna try it when the trains are packed in the morning***.” -**

Just not advisable.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

