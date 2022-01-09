Man on train arrested for telling other passengers he has COVID

Police in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after he boarded a train and said in a loud voice that he had the coronavirus.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 a.m. on Saturday on the JR Tokaido Line as the train was between Toyohashi and Okazaki stations, Fuji TV reported. Passengers complained to station staff at Okazaki Station where the man was detained until police arrived.

Police arrested Haruki Kitajima, a part-time worker, and quoted him as saying he told other passengers he had the coronavirus because he didn’t want anyone to sit near him. The train was stopped at Okazaki Station for about 10 minutes. Kitajima denied that he had forcibly obstructed business.

Kitajima was given a PCR test and tested positive for the virus, police said, though he told police he did not know for sure that he had contracted the virus before he boarded the train as he had shown no symptoms.

