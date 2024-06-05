Man on trial for child prostitution, arrested for allegedly having sex with 14-year-old girl

Police in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 31-year-old man, who is on trial for violating the Child Prostitution and Child Pornography Prohibition Law for having sex with multiple children and filming the acts, on suspicion of having sex with a 14-year-old junior high school girl whom he met on a social networking site.

Police said Aono Kimiya, who was out on bail during his trial at the Kobe District Court, was arrested on Wednesday and that he has remained silent, Sankei Shimbun reported. He is accused of having sex with the girl in his car between May 11 and 14.

The incident came to light when the girl consulted police on May 14.

