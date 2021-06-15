Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man on trial for murder of wife and 5 kids says he has no memory of it

1 Comment
MITO, Ibaraki

A 36-year-old man indicted on charges of murder and arson for killing his wife and five children at their home in Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, in 2017, said Tuesday he he has no memory of the crime.

Speaking during the opening session of his trial at the Mito District Court, Hirobumi Komatsu said he had no recollection of the crime, Fuji TV reported. His defense team said that he had suffered permanent amnesia since his detention.

Komatsu was initially arrested on suspicion of killing one of his children on Oct 6, 2017. He was ordered to undergo three months of psychiatric tests to determine if he could be held criminally responsible for his actions.

The court heard that test results showed Komatsu knew what he was doing and he was indicted on Saturday.

After his arrest, Komatsu told police he had killed his wife because she wanted a divorce. He said he then set a room in the apartment on fire with a cigarette lighter after sprinkling gasoline. The fire was put out about an hour later, having burned an area of about 7 square meters.

Komatsu's then 33-year-old wife Megumi and their five children -- 11-year-old daughter Mua, 7-year-old son Takara, 5-year-old son Ryua, and 3-year-old twin boys Rairu and Reiru -- were found dead in the room.

Autopsies showed the six died from loss of blood caused by stab wounds and smoke inhalation following the fire.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Permanent amnesia since his detention. That defense likely won’t get him very far.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I don't have memory, or I don't recal is often used when someone get caught in Japan. Is this a way they think they can prevent imprisonment?

There are cases that people don't remember due shock but is that in this case also?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Forgetting where you put the car keys is one thing but murdering your entire family is likely to stick in your mind.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

