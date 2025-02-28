 Japan Today
crime

Man pleads not guilty to fatally abusing girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter

NARA

A 28-year-old man pleaded not guilty to fatally abusing the 4-year-old daughter of his girlfriend in Kashihara City, Nara Prefecture, during the opening session of his lay judge trial on Thursday.

According to the indictment tread out at the Nara District Court, Shoya Yamashita, a construction worker from Kadoma City, Osaka Prefecture, beat his girlfriend’s eldest daughter, Seika Tagawa, at their apartment on June 18, 2023, Kyodo News reported. Prosecutors say Yamashita forcefully pushed down on the girl’s abdomen, causing her to die from peritonitis the following day.

The hospital where Seika was taken to, contacted the police after suspecting the child suffered physical abuse.

Yamashita was also charged with beating Seika in the face a month earlier but denied that, saying he had no recollection of the incident. In that case, a dentist reported to the prefecture's child consultation center that Seika might have been abused.

However, Yamashita’s girlfriend said that he may have hit Seika’s eye while he was drying her hair.

During Thursday's session, prosecutors claimed that Yamashita began to strongly scold Seika after he began dating her mother.

