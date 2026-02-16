Man pleads not guilty to killing American man, Japanese wife and daughter on Christmas Day 2022

A man on trial for the murders of an American man and his wife and daughter in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, on Christmas Day in 2022, on Monday pleaded not guilty.

Jun Saito, 43, told the Saitama District Court at his first hearing, "It's not something I know about."

His defense counsel argued he was not criminally responsible due to diminished mental capacity.

According to the indictment, Saito killed William Bishop, a 69-year-old U.S. national, his Japanese wife Izumi Morita, 68, and their daughter Sophianna Megumi Morita, 32, who lived in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward, and who was visiting her parents, at around 7:30 a.m. on Dec 25, 2022.

Saito also allegedly set fire to Bishop's residence. Police found a partially burnt polyethylene tank with traces of kerosene at the house.

According to the police, a security camera at the residence had recorded a scene of the attack, including a man who appeared to be Saito.

Although the three were found dead outside the house, traces of blood discovered inside the residence suggest they were first attacked indoors, police have said.

Police confiscated multiple blunt objects from Saito's home. DNA from blood found on clothing and gloves seized from his home matched that of all three victims.

Prosecutors said Saito, who lived in the neighborhood, committed the crime out of a strong desire for revenge over an earlier arrest for vandalizing a car owned by Bishop's family and the compensation demanded by the family.

Saito spent around 10 months undergoing psychiatric examinations before prosecutors pressed charges against him in December 2023. The court will deliver its ruling on March 16.

A long-time resident of Japan, Bishop was a board member of Temple University Japan from 2010 to 2018, later becoming an emeritus member.

© KYODO