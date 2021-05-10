Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man possessing cannabis livestreams his surrender to police

7 Comments
TOKYO

A man who turned himself in to police in Tokyo for the alleged possession of cannabis livestreamed as the whole process unfolded via video-sharing platform YouTube, investigative sources said.

Yusei Kondo, 27, came to a police box near a train station in Meguro Ward by himself late Saturday night and took out a small bag of cannabis from his pocket, saying he was turning himself in for drug possession, according to the sources.

The video shows Kondo narrating his trip to the police box with his intention to "keep a record of what would happen when he was caught," the sources said. The footage also showed exchanges between him and the police officer in which he declined to answer where he bought cannabis, they said.

Kondo was arrested Sunday for possessing approximately 0.60 gram of the drug and is quoted by police as asking why cannabis is illegal during his interrogation.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

creative

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Now if a foreigner gets caught....

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Became illegal due to the American occupation to keep the evil weed away from young, vulnerable service men.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Remember to like and subscribe for more arresting content.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

He will make alot of revenue off the video. Enough to pay for his crime.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

@ Suriv Anihc

Suriv Anihc?

Prumt Dioti more like it.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

@Suriv Anihc

He will make alot of revenue off the video. Enough to pay for his crime.

His plan will only be a success if he gets a suspended sentence.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

0.02 ounce???? Is that even enough for a single smoke?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

