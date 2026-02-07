Man pulled from car, beaten in convenience store parking lot

A 51-year-old man was pulled out of his car by a gang of men who punched him and then stole his car in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3 a.m. in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven convenience store, NTV reported. Police said the man told them he had bought some items and had just gotten into his car when a group men approached his car.

He said they pulled him out of the car and punched him, then stole his car. A store employee called 110 to report a fight in the parking lot.

The man was taken to hospital to be treated for head injuries.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and find out where the stolen car was taken.

© Japan Today