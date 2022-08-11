Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man questioned for possessing 'gunpowder' near U.S. Embassy in Tokyo

0 Comments
TOKYO

A man has been questioned by police for possessing a vessel containing what appeared to be homemade gunpowder near the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo earlier this week, investigative sources said Wednesday.

The man in his 20s was quoted as telling police, "I learned how to make gunpowder on the internet and came to throw it into the embassy," prompting police to investigate him on suspicion of violating the explosives control law, the sources said.

The man, who identified himself as a university student, was stopped by a police officer on the street in front of the embassy in central Tokyo at around 9 p.m. Monday after he was observed acting suspiciously.

He was found to be carrying in his pocket a cloth-wrapped cup containing a granular substance, the sources said, but it is unclear whether he had any intention or system to ignite it.

A quick analysis found that the substance could be gunpowder, the sources said.

The police searched the man's house in Osaka Prefecture in western Japan on Tuesday and seized what are believed to be ingredients needed to make gunpowder. The police are investigating his motives and they suspect he was acting alone.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

A Solo Trip Trough Kinosaki Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Getting the Contraceptive Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Swimwear Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Explore Japan’s Lesser-Known Spots in Comfort with a Motorhome

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Digital Art

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Surf, Sun and Save: Discounts for Kanagawa Beaches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog