Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man questioned over murder of ex-girlfriend in Tokyo suburb

1 Comment
TOKYO

A 29-year-old man is being questioned over the fatal stabbing of his former girlfriend in Tama, Tokyo, on Friday night.

Police said the man turned himself in at a koban (police box) in front of Kikuna Station in Yokohama at around 2 a.m. Saturday, Fuji TV reported. The man was quoted by police as saying he had slashed his former girlfriend. He also had a knife with him.

The victim, Mayuko Ueda, was found collapsed on the stairwell of an apartment building connecting to her apartment block at around 8:15 p.m. Friday. She was bleeding from a knife wound to the neck. She was taken to hospital where she died shortly after arrival.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

I wonder what the percentage ratio is in Japan of criminals turning themselves in to police vs police actively apprehending culprits on their own.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Insider Travel Tips for Beginners Exploring Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Waiting To Adopt In Japan: Real Struggles, Real Challenges

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

12 Irresistible Sakura-Flavored Treats To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Parks and Gardens

Tokiwa Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Of Tokyo’s Best Sakura-Themed Events And Specials For 2018

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Great Japanese Writers: Fuminori Nakamura

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen