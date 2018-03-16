Man questioned over murder of ex-girlfriend in Tokyo suburb

A 29-year-old man is being questioned over the fatal stabbing of his former girlfriend in Tama, Tokyo, on Friday night.

Police said the man turned himself in at a koban (police box) in front of Kikuna Station in Yokohama at around 2 a.m. Saturday, Fuji TV reported. The man was quoted by police as saying he had slashed his former girlfriend. He also had a knife with him.

The victim, Mayuko Ueda, was found collapsed on the stairwell of an apartment building connecting to her apartment block at around 8:15 p.m. Friday. She was bleeding from a knife wound to the neck. She was taken to hospital where she died shortly after arrival.

