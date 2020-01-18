Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man questioned over murder of woman in Okayama home

OKAYAMA

Police in Okayama City said Sunday they have detained a man for questioning over the fatal stabbing of a 45-year-old woman in her home on Saturday. The woman’s 50-year-old husband was also stabbed by the intruder.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:20 a.m. Saturday in the couple’s home in Naka Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said they received a call from Tomomasa Nakade, saying he and his wife had been stabbed.

When police arrived at the house, they found Nakade with stab wounds to his left arm. His wife Katsue had been stabbed several times in the stomach and was confirmed dead. A blood-stained knife was left at the scene.

Police said a man in his 30s, who was acting suspiciously, was found wandering on the premises of a house, in which he did not live, about 250 meters away from the house at around 8:30 a.m. Police said he was trying to hide a knife injury to his arm and detained him for questioning.

