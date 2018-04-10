Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man re-arrested for scamming elderly woman out of Y2 mil

TOKYO

A member of a con group, accused of swindling dozens of people in bank transfer scams, has been re-arrested for taking money from an elderly woman under false pretenses.

According to police, Tasuku Matsunoshita, 22, conned a 75-year-old woman residing in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward out of two million yen in February 2017, Fuji TV reported. Pretending to be the victim’s son, Matsunoshita called her at home and claimed he “needed money for work.” 

Matsunoshita is a member of a syndicate connected to multiple frauds where he has acted as the “impersonator” to collect cash from unsuspecting victims. He would call an elderly person, pretending to be his or her son, and tell them that he had gotten into trouble at work by losing a bag full of cash or a briefcase with important documents and that he needed money urgently. He then would tell his “parent” that he would send a work colleague over to collect the money. 

Since August 2017, Matsunoshita has been arrested and charged five times for similar offenses.

Police said Matsunoshita admitted to the charge and are questioning him about other members of the gang.

