COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
crime

Man re-arrested over attempted rape of restaurant worker

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have re-arrested a 40-year-old man, already in custody over an alleged rape, on suspicion of attempting to rape a young woman who worked at the same restaurant as he did.

According to police, Kuniaki Uoka, a former employee of Skylark Holdings Co, broke into the apartment of a woman in her late teens in Kodaira, Tokyo, at around 9:25 p.m. on June 22, 2017. He was hiding in the bathroom. When the victim returned home, Uoka covered her mouth and attempted to rape her. However, she broke free and screamed and Uoka fled.

At the time, Uoka and the victim were working at the same Skylark restaurant. The victim worked part-time while Uoka did mainly deliveries

Uoka was first arrested in March on suspicion of raping a woman in her 20s after breaking into her apartment Kunitachi City, Tokyo, on Feb 15. He was subsequently identified through street surveillance camera footage taken outside the apartment building.

His involvement in the Kodaira case came to light after his DNA matched traces found at the scene of the crime.

Police said Uoka has admitted to attempting to rape his former Skylark colleague and quoted him as saying “I thought she was cute.”

