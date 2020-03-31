Man referred to prosecutors for killing homeless woman in Ueno Park

Police in Tokyo have sent papers to prosecutors on a man in his 60s who allegedly killed a homeless woman in her 70s, in Ueno Park.

According to police, the suspect, a blue collar worker, killed the woman, who apparently lived in the park, by beating her about the head on the night of Jan 22, Sankei Shimbun reported. The next morning, a park cleaner found the victim collapsed near some shrubs. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said they managed to track down the suspect after reviewing surveillance footage in the area.

