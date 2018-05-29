Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man referred to prosecutors over girl's underwear selfies

TOKYO

A man in Tokyo has been referred to prosecutors on suspicion of soliciting a girl to send pictures of herself wearing only her underwear, the first case since a local ordinance banned such acts this year, police said.

The 33-year-old man allegedly persuaded the 17-year-old girl via a social networking site in February to send her selfies by promising to pay her money, the police said. They said the man has admitted to the charge, while the girl said she sent her photos because she wanted money.

The Tokyo metropolitan government amended an ordinance on the sound upbringing of youth in February and began penalizing the act of demanding people younger than 18 to send improper selfies by intimidating, offering money to, or tricking them, becoming the first local government in Japan to have such a rule.

The prefectural government in Hyogo has a similar ordinance but it has not been applied since its enforcement in April.

Japanese police detected a record 2,413 child pornography cases in 2017, with many involving children tricked into sending nude selfies to perpetrators met online, according to the National Police Agency.

The metropolitan government has amended the ordinance, saying the child pornography law has not sufficiently prevented children from sending selfies because it has no provisions for actually punishing those demanding such images.

 it has no provisions for actually punishing those demanding such images.

When is a law not a law? When it has no penalties! It's called 'grooming' where I come from and carries jail terms of 7-10 years for using an internet carriage to coerce minors into sexual activity. It would seem that Japan remains the kiddy-porn capital of the world and these new laws they have introduced are just paper-laws with no penalties.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

