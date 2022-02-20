Man released from prison for theft in January arrested again for same offense

A 67-year-old man who was released from prison in Tokyo in January after serving time for theft, has been arrested again on suspicion of larceny.

According to police, Manabu Isshiki entered the employees’ locker room at a bookstore in front of Ikebukuro Station at around 10 a.m. on Feb 11 and stole a wallet containing about 10,000 yen from an employee’s bag, Fuji TV reported. Police said Isshiki was identified after an analysis of surveillance camera footage.

Isshiki was arrested a year ago for stealing valuables from lockers and changing rooms in company buildings and department stores. He was released in January.

Police said Isshiki has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he stole the wallet because he had no money and no job.

