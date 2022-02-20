Man released from prison for theft in January arrested again for same offense

A 67-year-old man who was released from prison in Tokyo in January after serving time for theft, has been arrested again on suspicion of larceny.
According to police, Manabu Isshiki entered the employees’ locker room at a bookstore in front of Ikebukuro Station at around 10 a.m. on Feb 11 and stole a wallet containing about 10,000 yen from an employee’s bag, Fuji TV reported. Police said Isshiki was identified after an analysis of surveillance camera footage.
Isshiki was arrested a year ago for stealing valuables from lockers and changing rooms in company buildings and department stores. He was released in January.
Police said Isshiki has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he stole the wallet because he had no money and no job.© Japan Today
6 Comments
Login to comment
wayan Ubud
I wonder happened to rehabilitation programs?
Kev James
I am not condoning his actions here, but he was set up to fail and reoffend. Surely the system should be set up better to give support so they don’t reoffend within the first 6 months.
snowymountainhell
Recidivism? In Japan?
snowymountainhell
Desperate people in desperate times lead to desperate choices. - A contrition before the court, a short-term ‘rehabilitation’ in jail but still no economic prospects lead to his relapse.“Police said Isshiki has admitted to the [new] charge and quoted him as *saying he stole the wallet because*** he had no money and no job**.” -
sakurasuki
He is living care facility called prison using tax payer money now.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2015/04/16/national/social-issues/prisons-japan-becoming-like-nursing-homes-amid-surge-elderly-offenders/
Hiro
People rarely learn from their mistake after being released. Only a very small percentage want to change. Should have put them to work during their prison time like other countries, otherwise it’s just a waste of tax money