Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man released on drug charges because police wouldn’t let him use toilet

1 Comment
By SoraNews24
TOKYO

Last November, a 45-year-old man was stopped by police in the parking lot of a game center in Saitama City. While the officers were questioning the man, he repeatedly told them that he needed to use the restroom. However, police ignored his needs and continued to ask the man questions as well as search through his belongings.

During the encounter, the officers found some illegal drugs in his possession and arrested him for violation of the Stimulant Control Act.

In what would appear to be an open and shut case with the suspect caught red handed, Saitama District Court ruled on July 27 that the man’s arrest was illegal and cleared him of all charges. Judge Yuki Tsuyoshi explained, “By standing in the man’s way of using the toilet, police coerced him into handing over the drugs.”

It was an interesting way of seeing things. To some, it might seem more like the police were standing in the way of the man’s best chance of disposing the evidence in a privacy-ensured room complete with multiple holes and running water to wash away any and all illegal substances.

Readers of the news were also surprised by the ruling.

“I guess in Saitama, relieving oneself takes precedence over illegal drugs.”

“So I guess,all you have to do to avoid punishments is claim you really had to go during the arrest.”

“What is this?!”

“But the guy was holding the drugs!”

“Is this judge stupid?”

It certainly is a predicament for law enforcement. On the one hand, officers abusing their authority and overstepping on people’s human rights is a serious issue that needs to be kept in check. Then again, it doesn’t take much to find something suspicious about a guy suddenly getting a painful urge to use the bathroom just as he’s about to get searched for drugs, especially when, you know, he was found to actually have drugs on his person.

Sources: NHK News Web, Hachima Kiko

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- High-level yakuza member arrested for possession of 17kg of salt

-- Former police drug investigator arrested for drug possession, claims he didn’t know it was drugs

-- [Tokyo police arrest teen for having knife 2mm too long, released because type of knife mistaken](Tokyo police arrest teen for having knife 2mm too long, released because type of knife mistaken)

© SoraNews24

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

While the Japanese police have often been accused of taking a dump all over suspects' rights, this wicked pissah of a case is certainly one of the more interesting cases I've heard of.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog