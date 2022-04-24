Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man riding motorbike sought over several bag snatching cases in Kanagawa

KANAGAWA

Kanagawa prefectural police are searching for a man who uses a motorbike to come up behind pedestrians and snatch their bags.

The man is believed to have been involved in at least 20 thefts in Yokohama, Kawasaki, Ebina and Fujisawa so far this month.

The most recent thefts occurred on Saturday, Kyodo News reported. At around 8 a.m., a motorcyclist yanked a bag from a 48-year-old man in Kohoku Ward. Fifteen minutes later, police believe the same man snatched a handbag from a 27-year-old woman in Kawasaki. The woman was dragged to the ground and suffered a broken collarbone.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the motorcycle.

So what Japan feel about current public safety, it's true.

https://japantoday.com/category/national/over-50-in-japan-feel-public-safety-worsened-in-last-10-yrs-survey

0 ( +0 / -0 )

