crime

Man robbed of Y30 mil in Saitama

3 Comments
SAITAMA

A man who was heading to a cash-for-gold transaction was robbed of roughly 30 million yen by two men in Matsubushi, Saitama Prefecture, police said Thursday.

Police said they received a call at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday from an official at a cash-for-gold dealer, stating that his employee had been robbed, Fuji TV reported. 

The male victim was in a parking lot, about to get into his car to head to the gold transaction when two men sprayed a chemical substance resembling tear gas on him. The robbers grabbed a bag containing approximately 30 million yen in cash and fled. The employee was not seriously injured, police said.   

The men are described as both being 175 centimeters tall and were wearing navy-colored work clothes at the time.

No idea who’d be behind this heist.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Inside job. Always is. Being maced sucks!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

CS gas ain't funny. Agreed.

but what is with this seeming spate of gold deal robberies and smuggling?

unlike gem stones, gold is reworkable and almost untraceable.

Can't imagine who might be involved in such a law abiding country.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

