crime

Man robbed of Y40 mil in cash in Ginza

2 Comments
TOKYO


A businessman was robbed of 40 million cash in a brazen daylight heist in Tokyo’s Ginza district on Friday.

According to police, the victim, a trading company owner in his 40s, was carrying a bag containing the cash when he was approached from behind by a man at around 1:30 p.m. at Ginza 5-chome, Fuji TV reported. The man knocked the victim to the ground, took the bag and jumped on the back of a motorcycle driven by an accomplice. The bike then sped off in the direction of Shimbashi.

Police said about 32 million yen in bundles spilled out of the bag onto the ground during the robbery, but the robbers left it behind.

Witnesses said the robber was wearing jeans and a blue jacket, while the motorbike driver wore a white helmet.

"Cash country..."

0

Erm inside job per chance?

0

