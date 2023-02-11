Man robs 1 convenience store, tries to rob 3 others in same area of Osaka

Police in Osaka said a man robbed one convenience store and attempted to rob three others within a 25-minute time span on Saturday morning.

According to police, the incidents took place at stores in Nishiyodogawa Ward, Kyodo News reported. In the first incident, a man entered a FamilyMart store at around 3:10 a.m. and threatened the employee behind the counter with a knife, demanding money. The part-time employee, a 51-year-old woman, handed over 50,000 yen from the register and the man left.

During the next 20 minutes, police believe the same man tried to rob three other convenience stores within a 700-meter radius in the same neighborhood. However, the employees resisted his demands and he fled empty-handed. In each incident, there were no other customers in the store and none of the employees were injured.

Police said the man in the four incidents was dressed all in black and was wearing a white face mask and hood.

