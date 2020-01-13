Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man robs convenience store in Kanagawa Pref

1 Comment
KANAGAWA

A man robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Sunday morning, police said.

According to police, the man entered the store in Midori Ward at around 4 a.m. and pretended to be a customer, Sankei Shimbun reported. He went to the counter and asked for a packet of cigarettes. He then produced a fruit knife and demanded money from the cash register. After putting 50,000 yen in a bag, he fled. The employee was not hurt.

The man is described as being in his late 50s or early 60s, about 170 cms tall, of husky build and was wearing a black top, cap and white face mask.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Needed his Pachinko Stake

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Of husky build? Did he look like a dog? I've never heard of a husky build. I've heard of a husky voice.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 11-13

Savvy Tokyo

How to Write a Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Winter Sales Are Happening Right Now

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Namba Yasaka Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #63: This Awful Carpet Design Has Twitter Trippin’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Shibuya Fukuras: 5 Things Not To Miss At Tokyo’s Newest Shopping Complex

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 1, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon