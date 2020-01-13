Man robs convenience store in Kanagawa Pref

A man robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Sunday morning, police said.

According to police, the man entered the store in Midori Ward at around 4 a.m. and pretended to be a customer, Sankei Shimbun reported. He went to the counter and asked for a packet of cigarettes. He then produced a fruit knife and demanded money from the cash register. After putting 50,000 yen in a bag, he fled. The employee was not hurt.

The man is described as being in his late 50s or early 60s, about 170 cms tall, of husky build and was wearing a black top, cap and white face mask.

