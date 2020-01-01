Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man robs convenience store of ¥200,000

TOKYO

A man robbed a convenience store of 200,000 yen in Chofu, Tokyo, early Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the man walked into the FamilyMart store at around 3:30 a.m., pretending to be a customer and browsed for a few minutes, Fuji TV reported.

The man approached the counter and threatened the male employee with a knife, handing him a note which read: “Put the money from the cash register in a plastic bag.”

The man then fled from the store with about 200,000 yen. The employee was not hurt. No other customers were in the store at the time.

The robber is described as being in his 30s, about 170 cms tall and was wearing a black sweater, black cap, sunglasses and white face mask.

