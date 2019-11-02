Man robs convenience store, then asks employee to call police

Police in Machida, Tokyo, said Saturday they have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of robbery after he stole money from a convenience store, and then asked the convenience store employee to call 110.

According to police, Yorimichi Takeda entered a 7-Eleven store at around 5 a.m. Friday and threatened the 38-year-old cashier with a box cutter, demanding money, Fuji TV reported. After the cashier handed over 37,000 yen from the register, Takeda then asked him to call the police and remained in the store until they arrived.

Takeda was quoted by police as saying he didn’t have enough money to live on and that his bank account had been closed. He said he asked the clerk to call police because he knew he couldn’t live on 37,000 yen.

