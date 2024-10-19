Man robs convenience store, then asks staff to call police to come and pick him up at park

Police in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 47-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of robbing a convenience store.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Fukuoka Hoso reported. Police said that Minoru Higashino, of unknown address, threatened an employee with a cutter knife and stole 12 grocery items worth about 2,700 yen.

As Higashino let the store, he told the female employee, "Call the police. Tell them I went to Washizuka Park.”

The employee called the police who arrived found Higashino on a bench in Washizuka Park and arrested him on the spot.

Police said Higashino told them he had spent all his money and hadn't eaten anything for five days.

