Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man robs Osaka supermarket of ¥740,000

3 Comments
OSAKA

A man robbed a supermarket of 740,000 yen in Osaka on Friday night, police said Saturday.

According to police, the man entered the Life Central Square supermarket in Yodogawa Ward at around 10:40 p.m. and threatened a 21-year-old part-time worker with a knife at the first-floor service counter, Fuji TV reported. He demanded that the employee put the money in a bag and then fled from the store.

Police said neither the clerk nor some customers who were in the store at the time were hurt.

The man is described as being in his late 30s to early 50s. He was wearing white pants and a white jacket and carried a rucksack. He also wore a face mask.

Police said they are examining store surveillance camera footage to try and identify the man.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

An absolutely terrifying experience for a 21-year-old part-time worker. Desperate times for desperate young people just trying to earn a living with little-to-no-other work opportunities. Thank goodness no one was hurt.

- “the man threatened a part-time worker with a knife at the service counter, demanded that the employee put the money in a bag and then fled from the store.” -

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I hope that he does his duty and pay tax on that additional income.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Have you seen what supermarkets are charging for stuff these days? They're thieves as well.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How Much Does JLPT Level Affect Salary and Job Prospects in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Alternative Paths in Wakayama: Foreigners Making Homes in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Planting the Seeds of Your Spring Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Pivot and Grow Your Career in Japan at ZenMarket

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #165: Customers Make Too Much Noise on the Toilet

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan 31 – Feb 6

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

6 DIY Japanese Arts and Crafts You Can Try at Home

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Visit to Iwate Prefecture Offers Visitors the Perfect Blend of Nature, Culture and History

GaijinPot Blog

4 Life Lessons From Japanese Playgrounds

Savvy Tokyo

Apartment Hunting as a Single Woman in Japan: Things to Consider

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

3 Lessons On Simplicity From Japanese Moms

Savvy Tokyo