Man robs Osaka supermarket of ¥740,000

A man robbed a supermarket of 740,000 yen in Osaka on Friday night, police said Saturday.

According to police, the man entered the Life Central Square supermarket in Yodogawa Ward at around 10:40 p.m. and threatened a 21-year-old part-time worker with a knife at the first-floor service counter, Fuji TV reported. He demanded that the employee put the money in a bag and then fled from the store.

Police said neither the clerk nor some customers who were in the store at the time were hurt.

The man is described as being in his late 30s to early 50s. He was wearing white pants and a white jacket and carried a rucksack. He also wore a face mask.

Police said they are examining store surveillance camera footage to try and identify the man.

